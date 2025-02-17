37°
Black History Month: The rich history of Black debutante

BATON ROUGE - The oldest Black debutante club in the country was created in New Orleans 130 years ago. This year, their queen is Ava Rose Robinson, a senior at Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge.

