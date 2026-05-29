Bishop leads hurricane prayer service at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge marked the start of hurricane season with a special mass at Saint Joseph Cathedral on Friday.

Bishop Michael Duca held a "Hurricane Mass" where he prayed for safety from storms.

He also blessed Catholic Charities workers and other volunteers in the diocese who serve those in need.

The official start of hurricane season is June 1.