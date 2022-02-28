38°
Bishop has dispensed all Catholics from attending holy day of obligation mass
BATON ROUGE- Due weather conditions, Bishop Robert. W. Muench has dispensed all Catholics in Dioceses of Baton Rouge from attending the holy day of obligation mass today.
The announcement was posted on the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge website.
