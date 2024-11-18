Bishop calling for community to end violence after 14-year-old dies in drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge pastor is asking for an end to gun violence in the city after a 14-year-old was shot just feet away from his church.

"I just hate to hear about anybody being shot down in the street, especially a teenager like that at the beginning of his life you know," Bishop Floyd Nixon said.

Bishop Nixon preaches at Way of Holiness Miracle Temple, which is on the same block where 14-year-old Eric Taylor was shot Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Taylor was walking down Plank Road around 8 p.m. when a car pulled up beside him. He was shot multiple times and died from his injuries Friday night.

After his service Sunday, Bishop Nixon said he struggles to make sense of young people dying due to gun violence.

“I don't quite understand it. I don't understand all of this because there's got to be a better way to solve any issue than result to violence," Nixon said.

He said the surrounding community needs to try to protect itself.

"I think we probably need more action with the community with the people who live here in this area, especially the churches in this area, and the groups and everybody trying to work together to make the community a better place to live," Nixon said.

BRPD has not released any information about who killed Taylor or why. Anyone with information about the shooting can call 225-389-4869.