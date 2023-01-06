69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bills safety Damar Hamlin spending morning talking to teammates over Facetime, sources say

3 hours 58 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, January 06 2023 Jan 6, 2023 January 06, 2023 9:09 AM January 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Associated Press

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly spending the morning talking to his teammates over Facetime, according to sports reported Ian Rapoport. 

Rapoport says Hamlin is no longer using a breathing tube and is communicating with several of his teammates over the phone. 

This comes a day after Hamlin was reported to have shown "remarkable improvement" from his initial condition when he collapsed on the field during the Bills' game versus the Bengals. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days