Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bicyclist struck, killed in hit-and-run crash along Mohican-Prescott Crossover over weekend

1 hour 13 seconds ago Monday, December 08 2025 Dec 8, 2025 December 08, 2025 10:26 AM December 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car along Mohican-Prescott Crossover over the weekend. 

Aaron Augustus Jr., 30, was riding his bike along Mohican-Prescott around 9:38 p.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a car driving along the road toward Beechwood Drive. 

Baton Rouge Police said that the driver and passenger of the car stopped briefly before driving away. They did not render aid or call 911, officials said. 

Augustus was taken to a local hospital but later died. 

