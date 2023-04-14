Latest Weather Blog
Bicyclist 'seriously' injured in hit-and-run crash in Port Allen Thursday
PORT ALLEN - Officials are investigating a crash in which a bicyclist was seriously injured Thursday night.
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened on Highway 76, around 8:30 p.m.. A bicyclist was reportedly riding in the lane of oncoming traffic when they were struck by a car head-on.
State police say the bicyclist was wearing dark clothing and did not have lights on their bike. They were seriously injured and taken to a hospital following the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.
Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you," the press release from LSP said. "Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws."
