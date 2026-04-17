Biannual Boutique Blowout Sale comes to L'Auberge on Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The biannual Boutique Blowout Sale is back, giving shoppers a chance to find unique merchandise for amazing prices.

Organizers Jen Gomez and Candra Burges say it's a one-of-a-kind event.

The upcoming sale will be on Sunday, April 19, at L'Auberge Hotel & Casino. The VIP shopping experience is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with free entry beginning after that. The event runs until 2 p.m.