Vehicle hit by train on Choctaw Drive, one person taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle was hit by a train in Baton Rouge on Friday, officials say.

Officials say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Ardenwood Drive and Choctaw Drive.

The injured person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The train started moving again at 6:17 p.m.