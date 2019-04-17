Beyonce's Netflix documentary, live album now available

Photo: ABC News

Beyoncé made history by becoming the first woman of color to headline at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

ABC News reports that many have dubbed her 2018 performance as the most memorable of her career--if not of all time. Fans can watch the performance in Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Netflix documentary "Homecoming" which is now streaming on the platform.

"This intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to culture movement," Netflix said online.

Beyoncé also released a companion album "Homecoming: The Live Album" with 40 songs from the show.