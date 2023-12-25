62°
Beyonce's childhood home in Houston catches fire on Christmas Day
HOUSTON - Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston caught fire on Christmas morning, KTRK reported.
The Houston Fire Department said the second story of the home in Houston's Third Ward was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. Monday.
KTRK said the Knowles Family moved out of the home decades ago, but the family that lives there now was home at the time. Fire officials said no injuries were reported.
Firefighters said the flames were put out within 10 minutes of their arrival.
