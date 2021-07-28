'Better Call Saul' actor collapses on set

Actors Bryan Cranston (right) and Bob Odenkirk (left)

NEW MEXICO - The star of the 'Breaking Bad' prequel, 'Better Call Saul' collapsed while on set Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The news outlet reported that the show's award-winning lead actor, 58-year-old Bob Odenkirk, was rushed to the hospital after passing out.

TMZ sources say, "Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance."

At this time, the reason for Odenkirk's collapse is unknown.

His fellow actors expressed support with posts on social media.

Michael McKean, who plays his brother, Chuck, in the series, was one of many who offered Odenkirk words of encouragement on Twitter.

Actor Bryan Cranston, likewise, took to Instagram to send well-wishes.

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston)

"Better Call Saul" is currently in its sixth season. It follows the life and missteps of a fictional criminal defense attorney named Saul Goodman -played by Odenkirk- who later appeared as a series regular in the hit show, "Breaking Bad".