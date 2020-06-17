Better Business Bureau warns of new eBay gift card scam

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is alerting residents about a new online scam involving eBay gift cards.

The Bureau issued the warning Tuesday, saying, "A local consumer contacted us saying he was interested in buying a motorhome through eBay. The person selling the motorhome asked the buyer to send them $1400 in eBay gift cards to cover the shipping. The consumer was also told they had 24 hours to send the funds, or the price of the motorhome would go up to cover shipping plus additional fees. The consumer called the BBB before responding to the seller."

The Bureau went on to explain that this very same individual contacted someone else, reportedly asking them to purchase five eBay gift cards in the amount of $200 each to be reimbursed for something.

But the person's offer is a scam.

The Bureau says, "The goal for these scammers is to get the money that you spend on the gift cards. They will request the numbers on the back of the gift card and then can remove the value on the card. These scammers just use eBay because it’s a well-known name."

The Bureau encourages users who enjoy eBay to continue their use of the site, but to be cautious so as to avoid scams.



