Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

47 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 June 26, 2019 11:53 AM June 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Dominique V. Brown / USN
HONOLULU (AP) - Beth Chapman, the brash, blonde wife and co-star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman has died.
  
A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Beth Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen's Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51.
  
She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. A tumor was removed and she was cancer-free. But she was later diagnosed with lung cancer.
  
Doctors at a Honolulu hospital put her in a coma last week to relieve her pain.
  
In 2016, Chapman was elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.
  
The A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans later starred in other similar reality shows.
