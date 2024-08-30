82°
$$$ Best Bets: Week 1: Tigers Geaux Gambling! $$$

3 hours 35 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, August 30 2024 Aug 30, 2024 August 30, 2024 4:16 PM August 30, 2024 in News
Source: Hunter McCann
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

College Football:

FAU @ Michigan State: FAU +13.5

W. Michigan @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin -23.5

TCU @ Stanford: TCU -8.5

MLB:

Brewers @ Reds: Brewers ML

Red Sox @ Tigers: Red Sox ML

Cubs @ Nationals: Cubs ML

Cardinals @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5

Athletics @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Mets @ White Sox: Mets -1.5

WNBA:

Fever @ Sky: Sky +6.5

Lynx @ Wings: Lynx -7.5

Dream @ Aces: Aces -10.5

Liberty @ Storm: Liberty -2.5

Saturday

College Football:

Clemson @ Georgia: Georgia -13.5

Miami @ Florida: Florida ML

UNLV @ Houston: Houston -1.5

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

Sunday

College Football:

LSU vs. USC: LSU -4.5

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.

