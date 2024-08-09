Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: USA! USA! USA! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the MLB!
Friday
MLB:
Athletics @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Astros @ Red Sox: Astros ML
Cubs @ White Sox: Cubs ML
Braves @ Rockies: Braves -1.5
Pirates @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5
Tigers @ Giants: Giants -1.5
Saturday
Olympics:
Women's Soccer: Brazil vs. USA: USA Wins in 90 Minutes
Women's Volleyball: Brazil vs Turkey: Brazil -9.5 points
Men's Basketball: France vs USA: USA -13.5
MLB:
Padres @ Marlins: Marlins +1.5
Cardinals @ Royals: o8.5 Total Runs
Cubs @ White Sox: Cubs -1.5
Phillies @ Diamondbacks: u8.5 Total Runs
Pirates @ Dodgers: No Run First Inning
Mets @ Mariners: Mets ML
Sunday
Olympics:
TBD
MLB:
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.