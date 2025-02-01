48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia $$$

8 hours 5 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 6:50 PM January 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college basketball, the NBA, the NHL, and UFC.

Friday

Men's College Basketball:
Akron @ Kent State: Kent State -2.5
Saint Peter’s @ Rider: Saint Peter’s -1.5
Dayton @ Saint Louis: Dayton +1.5
Mount St. Mary’s @ Merrimack: Merrimack -7.5
Niagara @ Canisius: u137.5 Total Points
Indiana @ Purdue: Purdue -10.5

Women's College Basketball:
Arizona @ Utah: Arizona +10.5

NBA:
Mavericks @ Pistons: Mavericks -1.0
Bulls @ Raptors: Bulls +4.5
Nuggets @ 76ers: 76ers +10.5
Celtics @ Pelicans: Celtics -9.5
Bucks @ Spurs: Bucks -2.5
Suns @ Warriors: Warriors +2.5

NHL: 
Predators @ Sabres: Sabres ML
Canucks @ Stars: Stars ML
Blues @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
Blue Jackets @ Utah Hockey Club: o5.5 Total Goals

Saturday

Men's College Basketball:
Pittsburgh @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -1.5
Florida @ Tennessee: Florida +4.5
Missouri @ Mississippi State: Missouri +6.5
Auburn @ Ole Miss: Auburn -6.5
Texas Tech @ Houston: Houston -9.5
UNC @ Duke: UNC +14.5

Trending News

Women's College Basketball:
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

UFC:
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Pavlovich to win by KO/TKO
Michael Page vs. Shara Magomedov: Page to win
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Adesanya to winy by Decision

Sunday

Men's College Basketball:
TBD

Women's College Basketball:
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days