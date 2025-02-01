$$$ Best Bets: UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college basketball, the NBA, the NHL, and UFC.

Friday

Men's College Basketball:

Akron @ Kent State: Kent State -2.5

Saint Peter’s @ Rider: Saint Peter’s -1.5

Dayton @ Saint Louis: Dayton +1.5

Mount St. Mary’s @ Merrimack: Merrimack -7.5

Niagara @ Canisius: u137.5 Total Points

Indiana @ Purdue: Purdue -10.5

Women's College Basketball:

Arizona @ Utah: Arizona +10.5

NBA:

Mavericks @ Pistons: Mavericks -1.0

Bulls @ Raptors: Bulls +4.5

Nuggets @ 76ers: 76ers +10.5

Celtics @ Pelicans: Celtics -9.5

Bucks @ Spurs: Bucks -2.5

Suns @ Warriors: Warriors +2.5

NHL:

Predators @ Sabres: Sabres ML

Canucks @ Stars: Stars ML

Blues @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML

Blue Jackets @ Utah Hockey Club: o5.5 Total Goals

Saturday



Men's College Basketball:

Pittsburgh @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -1.5

Florida @ Tennessee: Florida +4.5

Missouri @ Mississippi State: Missouri +6.5

Auburn @ Ole Miss: Auburn -6.5

Texas Tech @ Houston: Houston -9.5

UNC @ Duke: UNC +14.5

Women's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD

UFC:

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Pavlovich to win by KO/TKO

Michael Page vs. Shara Magomedov: Page to win

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Adesanya to winy by Decision

Sunday



Men's College Basketball:

TBD

Women's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD