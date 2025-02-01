Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college basketball, the NBA, the NHL, and UFC.
Friday
Men's College Basketball:
Akron @ Kent State: Kent State -2.5
Saint Peter’s @ Rider: Saint Peter’s -1.5
Dayton @ Saint Louis: Dayton +1.5
Mount St. Mary’s @ Merrimack: Merrimack -7.5
Niagara @ Canisius: u137.5 Total Points
Indiana @ Purdue: Purdue -10.5
Women's College Basketball:
Arizona @ Utah: Arizona +10.5
NBA:
Mavericks @ Pistons: Mavericks -1.0
Bulls @ Raptors: Bulls +4.5
Nuggets @ 76ers: 76ers +10.5
Celtics @ Pelicans: Celtics -9.5
Bucks @ Spurs: Bucks -2.5
Suns @ Warriors: Warriors +2.5
NHL:
Predators @ Sabres: Sabres ML
Canucks @ Stars: Stars ML
Blues @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
Blue Jackets @ Utah Hockey Club: o5.5 Total Goals
Saturday
Men's College Basketball:
Pittsburgh @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -1.5
Florida @ Tennessee: Florida +4.5
Missouri @ Mississippi State: Missouri +6.5
Auburn @ Ole Miss: Auburn -6.5
Texas Tech @ Houston: Houston -9.5
UNC @ Duke: UNC +14.5
Women's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
UFC:
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Pavlovich to win by KO/TKO
Michael Page vs. Shara Magomedov: Page to win
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Adesanya to winy by Decision
Sunday
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
Women's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
