$$$ Best Bets: SEC Women's Basketball Tournament & NHL Action!
Hunter McCann has Best Bet$ for college basketball, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
NBA:
Mavericks @ Celtics: Celtics -14.5
Heat @ Hornets: Heat +7.5
Trail Blazers @ Rockets: Rockets -5.5
Knicks @ Nuggets: Nuggets +1.5
Pelicans @ Sun: Sun -5.5
Clippers @ Spurs: o22.5 Total Points
NHL:
Panthers @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Points
Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML
Canucks @ Blackhawks: u6.5 Total Goals
Hurricanes @ Oilers: Oilers ML
Wild @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML
Blues @ Sharks: Sharks ML
College Basketball (W):
Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt: Ole Miss +7.5
Illinois @ Iowa: Iowa -6.5
Arizona State @ West Virginia: u125.5 Total Points
Virginia Tech @ UNC: UNC -7.5
Colorado @ Baylor: Baylor -3.5
Oregon @ Michigan: Michigan -11.5
