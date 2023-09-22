79°
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for Alabama/Ole Miss, Notre Dame/Ohio State and more! $$$
Best Bets is back!
This time with a new set of hosts, as Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton dive into the weekend's biggest matchups, that could make you some extra spending cash!
Week 4 of College Football:
Ole Miss +7
Oregon State/Washington State Over 58.5
Notre Dame +3.5
Week 3 of the NFL!
Falcons/Lions Over 46.5
Patriots -2.5
Vikings -1.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter every Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10am-Noon, ESPN 104.5
