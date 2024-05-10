87°
$$$ Best Bets: Paul Skenes' MLB Debut! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and NHL Playoffs!
Friday
NBA:
Knicks @ Pacers: Knicks +7
Nuggets @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -3.5
MLB:
Braves @ Mets: Braves -1.5
Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies -1.5
Rangers @ Rockies: Rangers -1.5
College Baseball:
ULL @ Georgia Southern: ULL ML
LSU @ Alabama: LSU ML
Auburn @ Missouri: Missouri ML
NHL:
Panthers @ Bruins: Panthers ML
Oilers @ Canucks: Oilers ML
Saturday
NBA:
Thunder @ Mavericks: Thunder +3.5
Celtics @ Cavaliers: Celtics -7.5
NHL:
Rangers @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Stars @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals
MLB:
Cubs @Pirates: u7.5 Total Runs
Diamondbacks @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Astros @ Tigers: Astros ML
College Baseball:
TBD
Sunday
NBA
TBD
MLB:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
