$$$ Best Bets: "OMAHA, OMAHA!" -Peyton Manning $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for MLB matchups, the NBA Finals, the College World Series and the Stanley Cup Finals!
Friday
NBA Finals:
Celtics @ Mavericks: Mavericks ML
MLB:
Yankees @ Red Sox: Yankees ML
Rays @ Braves: Braves -1.5
Athletics @ Twins: Twins -1.5
College World Series:
Virginia @ UNC: UNC ML
Florida State @ Tennessee: Florida State +1.5
Saturday
Stanley Cup Finals:
Panthers @ Oilers: Panthers ML
MLB:
TBD
College World Series:
NC State @ Kentucky: Kentucky ML
Florida @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -1.5
Sunday
College World Series:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
