$$$ Best Bets: NHL back from Olympic break!

2 hours 33 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 1:16 PM February 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has Best Bet$ for college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

NBA:
Cavaliers @ Pistons: Cavaliers +5.5
Nets @ Celtics: o209.5 Total Points
Knicks @ Bucks: Knicks -8.5
Grizzlies @ Mavericks: Mavericks -3.5
Nuggets @ Thunder: Nuggets +8.5

NHL:
Golden Knights @ Capitals: Golden Knights ML
Sabres @ Panthers: u6.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML
Jets @ Ducks: Jets ML

Saturday

College Basketball: 
TBD


NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

