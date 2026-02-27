$$$ Best Bets: NHL back from Olympic break!

Hunter McCann has Best Bet$ for college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday



NBA:

Cavaliers @ Pistons: Cavaliers +5.5

Nets @ Celtics: o209.5 Total Points

Knicks @ Bucks: Knicks -8.5

Grizzlies @ Mavericks: Mavericks -3.5

Nuggets @ Thunder: Nuggets +8.5



NHL:

Golden Knights @ Capitals: Golden Knights ML

Sabres @ Panthers: u6.5 Total Goals

Wild @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML

Jets @ Ducks: Jets ML

Saturday





College Basketball:

TBD



NBA:

TBD





NHL:

TBD

Sunday



NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD