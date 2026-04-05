Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: NCAA Basketball National Championship
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for March Madness, MLB, college baseball, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
Women's College Basketball (Final Four):
South Carolina @ UConn: South Carolina +7.5
Texas @ UCLA: UCLA +1.5
MLB:
Dodgers @ Nationals: Dodgers -1.5
Cardinals @ Tigers: Tigers ML
Marlins @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Blue Jays @ White Sox: Blue Jays -1.5
Cubs @ Guardians: o7.5 Total Runs
Mariners @ Angels: u8.5 Total Runs
College Baseball:
Oregon @ Michigan: Oregon ML
LSU @ Tennessee: u10.5 Total Runs
Notre Dame @ NC State: Notre Dame
Ole Miss @ Florida: u10.5 Total Runs
Arkansas @ Auburn: Arkansas ML
Texas @ South Carolina: o10.5 Total Runs
NBA:
Timberwolves @ 76ers: Timberwolves +2.5
Bulls @ Knicks: Bulls +16.5
Celtics @ Bucks Celtics -16.5
Jazz @ Rockets: o232.5 Total Points
Magic @ Mavericks: Mavericks +7.5
Pelicans @ Kings: Kings +5.5
Trending News
NHL:
Flyers @ Islanders: o5.5 Total Goals
Blues @ Ducks: Ducks ML
Saturday
Men's College Basketball (Final Four):
Illinois @ UConn: Illinois -1.5
Michigan @ Arizona: Michigan -1.5
MLB:
Blue Jays @ White Sox: Blue Jays ML
Dodgers @ Nationals: Dodgers -1.5
Astros @ Athletics: Astros ML
Cubs @ Guardians: Cubs ML
Braves @ Diamondbacks: u9.5 Total Runs
Phillies @ Rockies: Phillies -1.5
College Baseball:
Arkansas @ Auburn: u14.5 Total Runs
Wake Forest @ Pittsburgh: Wake Forest ML
USC @ UCLA: UCLA -2.5
BYU @ Baylor: Baylor -1.5
LSU @ Tennessee : LSU ML
Ole Miss @ Florida: Florida -1.5
NBA:
Spurs @ Nuggets: Nuggets +1.5
Wizards @ Heat: u247.5 Total Points
Pistons @ 76ers: Pistons -2.5
NHL:
Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML
Panthers @ Penguins: o6.5 Total Goals
Maple Leafs @ Kings: u6.5 Total Goals
Blackhawks @ Kraken: Kraken ML
Flames @ Ducks: Ducks ML
Golden Knights @ Oilers: Golden Knights ML
Easter Sunday
Women's College Basketball (National Championship):
South Carolina @ UCLA: South Carolina -4.5
MLB:
Cubs @ Guardians: Cubs ML (GAME 1)
Padres @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML
Dodgers @ Nationals: Dodgers ML
Marlins @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5
Reds @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Mariners @ Angels: Mariners ML
College Baseball:
Illinois @ Purdue: Purdue ML
Missouri @ Kentucky: Kentucky -3.5
LSU @ Tennessee: LSU ML
Minnesota @ Iowa: Minnesota ML
TCU @ Kansas State: Kansas State ML
Clemson @ Stanford: u14.5 Total Runs
NBA:
Wizards @ Nets: Wizards +3.5
Grizzlies @ Bucks: Grizzlies +6.5
Raptors @ Celtics: Celtics -9.5
Magic @ Pelicans: Magic -4.5
Hornets @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves +1.5
Rockets @ Warriors: Rockets -3.5
NHL:
Wild @ Wings: u6.5 Total Goals
Bruins @ Flyers: Bruins ML
Hurricanes @ Senators: Hurricanes ML
Devils @ Canadiens: Canadiens ML
Capitals @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Blues @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals
Monday
Men's College Basketball (National Championship):
UConn @ Michigan: Michigan -6.5
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fourth annual Stop the Violence Easter Bash held in Baton Rouge
-
U.S. aviator rescued as Trump vows strikes on Iran's infrastructure if Strait...
-
Pope Leo urges peace in first Easter Mass as Christians celebrate in...
-
BRFD: Four adults, four children displaced by fire at Florida Boulevard apartment...
-
LSU gymnastics wins regional, advances to NCAA Championships
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics wins regional, advances to NCAA Championships
-
Southern football holds Spring Showcase, fights through weather delay
-
Southern football prepares for Spring Showcase under Marshall Faulk
-
LSU women's basketball adds assistant coach from Tennessee to Kim Mulkey's staff
-
'We're starting it from the beginning:' Lane Kiffin gives update on 2nd...