$$$ Best Bets: NCAA Basketball National Championship

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for March Madness, MLB, college baseball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday





Women's College Basketball (Final Four):

South Carolina @ UConn: South Carolina +7.5

Texas @ UCLA: UCLA +1.5

MLB:

Dodgers @ Nationals: Dodgers -1.5

Cardinals @ Tigers: Tigers ML

Marlins @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Blue Jays @ White Sox: Blue Jays -1.5

Cubs @ Guardians: o7.5 Total Runs

Mariners @ Angels: u8.5 Total Runs

College Baseball:

Oregon @ Michigan: Oregon ML

LSU @ Tennessee: u10.5 Total Runs

Notre Dame @ NC State: Notre Dame

Ole Miss @ Florida: u10.5 Total Runs

Arkansas @ Auburn: Arkansas ML

Texas @ South Carolina: o10.5 Total Runs

NBA:

Timberwolves @ 76ers: Timberwolves +2.5

Bulls @ Knicks: Bulls +16.5

Celtics @ Bucks Celtics -16.5

Jazz @ Rockets: o232.5 Total Points

Magic @ Mavericks: Mavericks +7.5

Pelicans @ Kings: Kings +5.5





NHL:

Flyers @ Islanders: o5.5 Total Goals

Blues @ Ducks: Ducks ML

Saturday





Men's College Basketball (Final Four):

Illinois @ UConn: Illinois -1.5

Michigan @ Arizona: Michigan -1.5



MLB:

Blue Jays @ White Sox: Blue Jays ML

Dodgers @ Nationals: Dodgers -1.5

Astros @ Athletics: Astros ML

Cubs @ Guardians: Cubs ML

Braves @ Diamondbacks: u9.5 Total Runs

Phillies @ Rockies: Phillies -1.5

College Baseball:

Arkansas @ Auburn: u14.5 Total Runs

Wake Forest @ Pittsburgh: Wake Forest ML

USC @ UCLA: UCLA -2.5

BYU @ Baylor: Baylor -1.5

LSU @ Tennessee : LSU ML

Ole Miss @ Florida: Florida -1.5

NBA:

Spurs @ Nuggets: Nuggets +1.5

Wizards @ Heat: u247.5 Total Points

Pistons @ 76ers: Pistons -2.5

NHL:

Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML

Panthers @ Penguins: o6.5 Total Goals

Maple Leafs @ Kings: u6.5 Total Goals

Blackhawks @ Kraken: Kraken ML

Flames @ Ducks: Ducks ML

Golden Knights @ Oilers: Golden Knights ML





Easter Sunday

Women's College Basketball (National Championship):

South Carolina @ UCLA: South Carolina -4.5



MLB:

Cubs @ Guardians: Cubs ML (GAME 1)

Padres @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML

Dodgers @ Nationals: Dodgers ML

Marlins @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5

Reds @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Mariners @ Angels: Mariners ML

College Baseball:

Illinois @ Purdue: Purdue ML

Missouri @ Kentucky: Kentucky -3.5

LSU @ Tennessee: LSU ML

Minnesota @ Iowa: Minnesota ML

TCU @ Kansas State: Kansas State ML

Clemson @ Stanford: u14.5 Total Runs

NBA:

Wizards @ Nets: Wizards +3.5

Grizzlies @ Bucks: Grizzlies +6.5

Raptors @ Celtics: Celtics -9.5

Magic @ Pelicans: Magic -4.5

Hornets @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves +1.5

Rockets @ Warriors: Rockets -3.5

NHL:

Wild @ Wings: u6.5 Total Goals

Bruins @ Flyers: Bruins ML

Hurricanes @ Senators: Hurricanes ML

Devils @ Canadiens: Canadiens ML

Capitals @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Blues @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals





Monday



Men's College Basketball (National Championship):

UConn @ Michigan: Michigan -6.5