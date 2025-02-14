Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Iron Bowl on the Hardwood! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college baseball and basketball!
Friday
Men's College Basketball:
Fairfield @ St. Peter's: Saint Peter's -3.5
St. Louis @ Loyola Chicago: Loyola Chicago -2.5
Rider @ Iona: Iona -5.5
Princeton @ Brown: u139.5 Total Points
UCLA @ Indiana: UCLA -1.5
Nevada @ San Jose State: San Jose St. +7.5
College Baseball:
Utah @ Pepperdine: Utah -1.5
West Virginia @ Jacksonville: West Virginia -1.5
Villanova @ Rice: Rice -1.5
Cal Poly @ UCLA: UCLA ML
Vanderbilt @ Grand Canyon: Vanderbilt -1.5
Texas @ Louisville: Texas ML
Saturday
Men's College Basketball:
Clemson @ Florida State: Clemson -4.5
Arkansas @ Texas A&M: o138.5 Total Points
Houston @ Arizona: Houston -1.5
Auburn @ Alabama: Alabama -1.5
Mississippi State @ Ole Miss: Ole Miss -4.5
LSU @ Oklahoma: Oklahoma -7.5
Women's College Basketball:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
Sunday
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
Women’s College Basketball:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
