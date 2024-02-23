73°
$$$ Best Bets: Heating up in College Basketball! $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton have the best bets for the biggest college basketball, NBA and NHL matchups!
Friday
NBA:
Suns @ Rockets: Suns -3.5
Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Nuggets -9.0
Bucks @ Timberwolves: Bucks +4.5
NHL:
Sabres @ Blue Jackets: Sabres ML
Jets @ Blackhawks: Jets -1.5
Wild @ Oilers: Oilers ML
Saturday
College Basketball:
Houston @ Baylor: Houston -2.5
Vanderbilt @ Florida: Florida -17.5
Alabama @ Kentucky: Kentucky ML
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
