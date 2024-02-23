73°
$$$ Best Bets: Heating up in College Basketball! $$$

Friday, February 23 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton have the best bets for the biggest college basketball, NBA and NHL matchups! 

Friday

NBA:

Suns @ Rockets: Suns -3.5

Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Nuggets -9.0

Bucks @ Timberwolves: Bucks +4.5

NHL:

Sabres @ Blue Jackets: Sabres ML

Jets @ Blackhawks: Jets -1.5

Wild @ Oilers: Oilers ML

Saturday

College Basketball:

Houston @ Baylor: Houston -2.5

Vanderbilt @ Florida: Florida -17.5

Alabama @ Kentucky: Kentucky ML

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

