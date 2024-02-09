74°
$$$ Best Bets for Super Bowl 58 $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton have the best bets for the Super Bowl, as well as picks for the biggest college basketball NBA, and NHL matchups!
Friday
NBA:
Hornets @ Bucks: Bucks -14.0
Nuggets @ Kings: Kings -2.5
Pelicans @ Lakers: Pelicans -2.5
NHL:
Penguins @ Wild: Penguins ML
Rangers @ Blackhawks: Rangers -1.5
Oilers @ Ducks: Oilers -1.5
Saturday
College Basketball:
Alabama @ LSU: Alabama -6.5
Auburn @ Florida: Auburn -1.5
Gonzaga @ Kentucky: Gonzaga +4.5
Sunday
Super Bowl:
49ers vs Chiefs: Chiefs +2.5
Over/Under 47.5: Under 47.5 Total Points
Same Game Parlay (+701):
Isiah Pacheco o67.5 Rushing Yards
Christian McCaffery o4.5 Receptions
Travis Kelce o6.5 Receptions
Deebo Samuel u16.5 Rushing Yards
Novelty Bets:
Result of Coin Toss: Heads (-105)
Color of Gatorade Bath: Lime/Green/Yellow (+375)
Correct Final Score: Chiefs win 24-21 (+9500)
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.