$$$ Best Bets for Super Bowl 58 $$$

1 hour 4 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, February 09 2024 Feb 9, 2024 February 09, 2024 4:33 PM February 09, 2024 in News
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton have the best bets for the Super Bowl, as well as picks for the biggest college basketball NBA, and NHL matchups! 

Friday

NBA:

Hornets @ Bucks: Bucks -14.0

Nuggets @ Kings: Kings -2.5

Pelicans @ Lakers: Pelicans -2.5

NHL:

Penguins @ Wild: Penguins ML

Rangers @ Blackhawks: Rangers -1.5

Oilers @ Ducks: Oilers -1.5

Saturday

College Basketball:

Alabama @ LSU: Alabama -6.5

Auburn @ Florida: Auburn -1.5

Gonzaga @ Kentucky: Gonzaga +4.5

Sunday

Super Bowl:

49ers vs Chiefs: Chiefs +2.5

Over/Under 47.5: Under 47.5 Total Points

Same Game Parlay (+701):

Isiah Pacheco o67.5 Rushing Yards

Christian McCaffery o4.5 Receptions

Travis Kelce o6.5 Receptions

Deebo Samuel u16.5 Rushing Yards

Novelty Bets:
Result of Coin Toss: Heads (-105)
Color of Gatorade Bath: Lime/Green/Yellow (+375)
Correct Final Score: Chiefs win 24-21 (+9500)  
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

