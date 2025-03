$$$ Best Bets: Final weekend of the college basketball regular season! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA, NHL, college baseball and basketball! Friday NBA:

Jazz @ Raptors: Raptors -5.5

Timberwolves @ Heat: Timberwolves -3.5

Trail Blazers @ Thunder: Thunder -2.5

Spurs @ Kings: Kings -6.5

Suns @ Nuggets: Suns +7.5

Knicks @ Clippers: Knicks +7.5 NHL:

Jets @ Devils: u5.5 Total Goals

Red Wings @ Capitals: Capitals ML

Utah Hockey Club @ Blackhawks: Utah Hockey Club ML

Penguins @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML

Blues @ Ducks: Blues ML

Wild @ Canucks: Wild ML Men's College Basketball:

Charleston Southern @ UNC Asheville: UNC Asheville -5.5

Ohio @ Toledo: Ohio ML

Murray State @ Bradley: Bradley -4.5

Purdue @ Illinois: Purdue +4.5

Longwood @ Winthrop: Winthrop -3.5

Colorado State @ Boise State: Colorado State +6.5 Women's College Basketball:

Ole Miss @ Texas: Ole Miss +10.5

Nebraska @ UCLA: Nebraska +14.5

Iowa State @ Baylor: o146.5 Total Points

Louisville @ Duke: Duke -9.5

Florida @ LSU: LSU -14.5

Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State -12.5



College Baseball:

Notre Dame @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -2.5

Michigan @ Illinois: Illinois +1.5

UNC Willmington @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss -1.5

Dallas Baptist @ ULL: Dallas Baptist ML

Loyola Marymount @ Baylor: Baylor -1.5

Oregon @ USC: Oregon -1.5 Saturday NBA:

Nets @ Hornets: Nets -2.5

Pelicans @ Rockets: Rockets -7.5

Magic @ Bucks: Magic +7.5

Bulls @ Heat: Bulls +5.5

Pistons @ Warriors: Warriors -5.5

Lakers @ Celtics: Celtics -6.5 NHL:

Rangers @ Senators: o5.5 Total Goals

Kraken @ Flyers: Kraken ML

Bruins @ Lightning: Lightning ML

Sabres @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Canadiens @ Flames: o5.5 Total Goals

Blackhawks @ Predators: Predators -1.5 Men's College Basketball:

Kentucky @ Missouri: Missouri -4.5

St John's @ Marquette: St. John's ML

Loyola Chicago @ UMass: Loyola Chicago ML

South Carolina @ Tennessee: Tennessee -14.5

Alabama @ Auburn: Auburn -8.5

Texas A&M @ LSU: Texas A&M -5.5 Women's College Basketball:

