$$$ Best Bets: College World Series!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

College Baseball:

Arizona @ Costal Carolina: Costal Carolina -1.5

Louisville @ Oregon State: o9.5 Total Runs

MLB:

Pirates @ Cubs: u7.5 Total Runs

Angels @ Orioles: Orioles ML

Rays @ Mets: Mets ML

Rockies @ Braves: Braves -1.5

Twins @ Astros: Astros ML

Athletic @ Royals: Royals ML

WNBA:

Sky @ Dream: Sky +12.5

Wings @ Aces: Aces -5.5

NBA Finals:

Thunder @ Pacers: Thunder -5.5

Saturday



College Baseball:

Murray State @ UCLA: Murray State +2.5

LSU @ Arkansas: LSU ML

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

NHL:

Panthers @ Oilers: Panthers ML

Sunday

College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD