$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 2: Night Battle in Norman, Oklahoma!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB and the WNBA.
Friday
College Football:
James Madison @ Louisville: Louisville -13.5
Western Illinois @ Northwestern: u49.5 Total Points
Northern Illinois @ Maryland: u45.5 Total Points
Eastern Washington @ Boise State: Boise State -30.5
NFL:
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Chargers +3.5
MLB:
Mets @ Reds: Mets ML
White Sox @ Tigers: Tigers ML
Blue Jays @ Yankees: Blue Jays ML
Dodgers @ Orioles: Dodgers ML
Guardians @ Rays: o7.5 Total Runs
Padres @ Rockies: Padres -1.5
WNBA:
Sparks @ Dream: Sparks +6.5
Sky @ Fever: Fever -10.5
Liberty @ Storm: Liberty ML
Saturday
College Football:
Illinois @ Duke: Duke +3.5
Iowa @ Iowa State: Iowa State -2.5
Ole Miss @ Kentucky: Kentucky +10.5
Michigan @ Oklahoma: Oklahoma -4.5
LA Tech @ LSU: LSU -37.5
Arizona State @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +6.5
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
Mercury @ Sun: Mercury -10.5
Lynx @ Valkyries: Lynx -6.5
Sunday
NFL:
Steelers @ Jets: Steelers -2.5
Giants @ Commanders: u45.5 Total Points
Bengals @ Browns: o47.5 Total Points
Titans @ Broncos: u42.5 Total Points
Lions @ Packers: Lions +2.5
Raves @ Bills: Bills +1.5
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
