$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 13: Will Tennessee finally snap its two-decade skid in The Swamp?
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL.
Friday
College Football:
Florida State @ NC State: o58.5 Total Points
Hawaii @ UNLV: UNLV -2.5
NBA:
Pacers @ Cavaliers: u240.5 Total Points
Heat @ Bulls: Heat +2.5
Pelicans @ Mavericks: Mavericks -3.5
Timberwolves @ Suns: Timberwolves -4.5
Nuggets @ Rockets: Nuggets +2.5
Trail Blazers @ Warriors: Warriors -9.5
NHL:
Blackhawks @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Penguins: o5.5 Total Goals
Hurricanes @ Jets: Hurricanes ML
Bruins @ Kings: Kings ML
Saturday
College Football:
Missouri @ Oklahoma: Oklahoma -6.5
Arkansas @ Texas: Arkansas +8.5
Duke @ UNC: Duke -6.5
Kentucky @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -8.5
Tennessee @ Florida: Tennessee -3.5
Western Kentucky @ LSU: LSU -21.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Patriots @ Bengals: o50.5 Total Points
Giants @ Lions: Lions -12.5
Colts @ Chiefs: Chiefs -2.5
Falcons @ Saints: Saints -1.5
Eagles @ Cowboys: Cowboys +3.5
Buccaneers @ Rams: Rams -6.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
