Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Can Vanderbilt really get the road victory over Texas?
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB World Series, the NBA and NHL.
Friday
College Football:
Memphis @ Rice: Memphis -13.5
UNC @ Syracuse: Syracuse -1.5
Sam Houston State @ LA Tech: Sam Houston State +17.5
MLB World Series:
Dodgers @ Blue Jays: No Runs First Inning
NBA:
Celtics @ 76ers: Celtics -1.0
Hawks @ Pacers: Pacers +2.5
Knicks @ Bulls: Bulls +5.5
Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Nuggets -4.5
Jazz @ Suns: Jazz +3.5
Pelicans @ Clippers: Pelicans +11.5
NHL:
Islanders @ Capitals: Capitals ML
Red Wings @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals
Saturday
Trending News
College Football:
Vanderbilt @ Texas: Texas -2.5
Georgia @ Florida: u50.5 Total Points
Virginia @ California: Virginia -5.5
South Carolina @ Ole Miss: South Carolina +12.5
Oklahoma @ Tennessee: Oklahoma +3.5
Cincinnati @ Utah: Cincinnati +10.5
MLB World Series:
TBD (If needed)
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Broncos @ Texans: Broncos ML
Colts @ Steelers: u50.5 Total Points
Bears @ Bengals: Bears -2.5
Chargers @ Titans: Chargers -9.5
Chiefs @ Bills: Bills ML
Seahawks @ Commanders: Commanders +3.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC officer indicted on malfeasance
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...
-
Baker girl found in box in Pittsburgh basement; her alleged captor, sexual...
-
Louisiana Book Festival hosting series of writing seminars ahead of weekend festival
-
Get 2 Moving: Fencing offers a way to get into shape
Sports Video
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...
-
Bob Starkey addresses Scott Woodward's status at LSU
-
LSU women's basketball closes out final exhibition game with a 121-41 win...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Billy Cannon's legendary 89-yard touchdown on Halloween night
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond