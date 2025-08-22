79°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 0: Goodbye summer, Hello 1st & 10!

2 hours 36 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, August 22 2025 Aug 22, 2025 August 22, 2025 12:43 PM August 22, 2025 in News
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, MLB and the WNBA.

Friday

MLB:
Nationals @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Astros @ Orioles: Astros ML
Royals @ Tigers: Tigers ML
Blue Jays @ Marlins: Blue Jays ML
Cubs @ Angels: Cubs ML
Dodgers @ Padres: u8.5 Total Runs

WNBA:
Storm @ Wings: Wings +8.5
Lynx @ Fever: Lynx -6.5
Valkyries @ Mercury: Valkyries +6.5

Saturday

College Football:
Iowa State vs. Kansas State: Kansas State -3
Idaho State @ UNLV: UNLV -25.5
Fresno State @ Kansas: Fresno State +12.5
Sam Houston State @ Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky -9.5
NC Central vs. Southern University: TBD
Stanford @ Hawai'i: Stanford +2.5

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

Sunday

MLB:
TBD

WNBA: 
TBD

