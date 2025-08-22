$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 0: Goodbye summer, Hello 1st & 10!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, MLB and the WNBA.

Friday



MLB:

Nationals @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Astros @ Orioles: Astros ML

Royals @ Tigers: Tigers ML

Blue Jays @ Marlins: Blue Jays ML

Cubs @ Angels: Cubs ML

Dodgers @ Padres: u8.5 Total Runs



WNBA:

Storm @ Wings: Wings +8.5

Lynx @ Fever: Lynx -6.5

Valkyries @ Mercury: Valkyries +6.5

Saturday

College Football:

Iowa State vs. Kansas State: Kansas State -3

Idaho State @ UNLV: UNLV -25.5

Fresno State @ Kansas: Fresno State +12.5

Sam Houston State @ Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky -9.5

NC Central vs. Southern University: TBD

Stanford @ Hawai'i: Stanford +2.5

MLB:

TBD





WNBA:

TBD





Sunday

MLB:

TBD





WNBA:

TBD