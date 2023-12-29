$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoffs and the NFL $$$

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for the College Football Playoffs and the NFL

College Football Bowl Games:

LSU -9.5

Alabama ML

Texas -4.5

Week 17 of the NFL:

Cowboys -4.5

49ers -12.5

Dolphins +3.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.