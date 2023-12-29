43°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoffs and the NFL $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for the College Football Playoffs and the NFL
College Football Bowl Games:
LSU -9.5
Alabama ML
Texas -4.5
Trending News
Week 17 of the NFL:
Cowboys -4.5
49ers -12.5
Dolphins +3.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...