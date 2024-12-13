Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Army-Navy Game & the start of Bowl Season!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
Men's College Basketball:
Boston University @ Merrimack: Boston University +4.5
Georgia Southern @ Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech -11.5
Indiana @ Nebraska: Nebraska -3.5
North Dakota @ UTSA: UTSA -7.5
South Dakota State @ Colorado: South Dakota State +9.5
Weber State @ Utah Tech: Weber State -3.5
NBA:
Wizards @ Cavaliers: o231.5 Total Points
Pacers @ 76ers: Paces +6.5
Lakers @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -8.5
Nets @ Grizzlies: u228.5 Total Points
Hornets @ Bulls: Bulls -6.5
Suns @ Jazz: Suns -6.5
NHL:
Senators @ Hurricanes: u6.5 Total Goals
Saturday
College Football:
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State: Jackson State -1.5
Navy vs. Army: o38.5 Total Points
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan: u57.5 Total Points
Trending News
Men's College Basketball:
Texas A&M @ Purdue: Purdue -1.5
Auburn @ Ohio State: Ohio State +9.5
UCLA @ Arizona: Arizona -2.5
NC State @ Kansas: Kansas -13.5
Louisville @ Kentucky: Kentucky -10.5
Tennessee @ Illinois: Tennessee -3.5
NBA:
Hawks @ Bucks: Bucks -3.5
Rockets @ Thunder: Thunder -5.5
NHL:
Kings @ Rangers: o5.5 Total Goals
Blackhawks @ Devils: Devils -1.5
Flyers @ Wild: Wild ML
Ducks @ Blue Jackets: Blue Jackets ML
Sabres @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Goals
Blues @ Stars: Stars -1.5
Sunday
NFL:
Commanders @ Saints: u43.5 Total Points
Bengals @ Titans: Bengals -4.5
Buccaneers @ Chargers: u45.5 Total Points
Bills @ Lions: o54.5 Total Points
Steelers @ Eagles: Steelers +5.5
Packers @ Seahawks: Packers -2.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School District hosting mid-year hiring event this weekend
-
2une In Previews: Voice actor for Scooby Doo, man behind 'Leatherface' hosting...
-
EBRSO: Man arrested after Zachary drug bust; meth, cocaine, body armor amongst...
-
New ALDI location opens up in north Baton Rouge
-
Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department brings the Grinch through Ascension neighborhoods