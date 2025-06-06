93°
$$$ Best Bets: College Baseball Super Regionals!

By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

College Baseball:
Miami @ Louisville: Louisville ML
Florida State @ Oregon State: Florida State ML
Coastal Carolina @ Auburn: Coastal Carolina ML

MLB:
Red Sox @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Cubs @ Tigers: Cubs +1.5
Astros @ Guardians: u8.5 Total Runs
Mets @ Rockies: Mets -1.5
Orioles @ Athletics: o10.5 Total Runs
Braves @ Giants: u7.5 Total Runs

WNBA:
Dream @ Sun: Dream -10.5
Sparks @ Wings: Wings +2.5

NHL:
Panthers @ Oilers: Panthers ML

Saturday

College Baseball:
Murray State @ Duke: Duke -2.5
West Virginia @ LSU: LSU -2.5
Tennessee @ Arkansas: Tennessee ML
UTSA @ UCLA: UTSA ML

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
Aces @ Valkyries: o159.5 Total Points
Fever @ Sky: Fever -4.5
Storm @ Mercury: Mercury +5.5

Sunday

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

NBA Finals:
Pacers @ Thunder: Thunder -10.5

