$$$ Best Bets: College Baseball Super Regionals!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
College Baseball:
Miami @ Louisville: Louisville ML
Florida State @ Oregon State: Florida State ML
Coastal Carolina @ Auburn: Coastal Carolina ML
MLB:
Red Sox @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Cubs @ Tigers: Cubs +1.5
Astros @ Guardians: u8.5 Total Runs
Mets @ Rockies: Mets -1.5
Orioles @ Athletics: o10.5 Total Runs
Braves @ Giants: u7.5 Total Runs
WNBA:
Dream @ Sun: Dream -10.5
Sparks @ Wings: Wings +2.5
NHL:
Panthers @ Oilers: Panthers ML
Saturday
College Baseball:
Murray State @ Duke: Duke -2.5
West Virginia @ LSU: LSU -2.5
Tennessee @ Arkansas: Tennessee ML
UTSA @ UCLA: UTSA ML
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
Aces @ Valkyries: o159.5 Total Points
Fever @ Sky: Fever -4.5
Storm @ Mercury: Mercury +5.5
Sunday
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
NBA Finals:
Pacers @ Thunder: Thunder -10.5
