$$$ Best Bets: Canada chases first-ever World Cup win, USA looks for fast start!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the World Cup, NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

World Cup 2026:

Canada vs. Bosnia: Canada ML (3-Way)

USA vs. Paraguay: USA ML (3-Way)

College Baseball:

Troy @ West Virginia: u11.5 Total Runs

Ole Miss @ UNC: UNC ML



MLB:

Mariners @ Nationals: Mariners ML

Braves @ Mets: Braves ML

Dodgers @ White Sox: Dodgers ML

Phillies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5

Cardinals @ Twins: u9.5 Total Runs

Rockies @ Athletics: Gage Jump o5.5 Total Strikeouts



WNBA:

Tempo @ Mystics: Tempo +2.5

Valkyries @ Storm: u157.5 Total Points

Saturday



World Cup 2026:

Qatar vs. Switzerland: Switzerland -1.5

Brazil vs. Morocco: Brazil ML (3-Way)

Haiti @ Scotland: Scotland ML (3-Way)

Australia vs. Turkey: u2.5 Total Goals





NBA Finals:

Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs -5.5





College Baseball:

Oklahoma @ Alabama: Oklahoma ML

Texas @ Georgia: Texas ML



MLB:

TBD



WNBA:

Fever @ Sun: Fever -11.5

Lynx @ Aces: Lynx +3.5

Wings @ Fire: Wings -5.5

Sparks @ Mercury: Sparks +1.5





Sunday



World Cup 2026:

TBD



Stanley Cup Finals:

TBD



College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD



