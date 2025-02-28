72°
$$$ Best Bets: Can the Tigers escape Starkville with a dub? $$$

1 hour 55 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 3:57 PM February 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA, NHL, college baseball and basketball!

Friday

NBA:
Nuggets @ Pistons: Nuggets -1.0
Trail Blazers @ Nets: Trail Blazers -2.5
Cavaliers @ Celtics: Celtics -1.0
Pacers @ Heat: Pacers -3.5
Pelicans @ Suns: o229.5 Total Points
Clippers @ Lakers: Lakers +4.5

NHL:
Maple Leafs @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Kings @ Stars: Stars ML
Wild @ Avalanche: Avalanche -1.5

Men's College Basketball:
Iona @ Niagara: Niagara +1.5
Princeton @ Columbia: Princeton -4.5
Mt. St. Mary's @ Fairfield: Mt. St. Mary's -1.5
Marist @ Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart -1.5
UCLA @ Purdue: Purdue -5.5
Kent State @ Akron: Kent State +4.5

Women's College Basketball:
USC @ UCLA: UCLA -4.5

College Baseball:
Xavier @ Stanford: Stanford -1.5
UCF @ South Florida: UCF ML
Miami @ Florida: Florida ML
Fordham @ FAU: FAU -5.5
Southern Miss @ TCU: TCU ML
Vanderbilt @ UCLA: Vanderbilt ML

Saturday

NBA: 
TBD

NHL:
Lightning @ Capitals: Lightning ML
Predators @ Islanders: u5.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals
Sharks @ Senators: Senators -1.5
Oilers @ Hurricanes: u6.5 Total Goals
Flyers @ Jets: Jets ML

Men's College Basketball:
Butler @ Villanova: Villanova -6.5
Auburn @ Kentucky: Kentucky +5.5
LSU @ Mississippi State +12.5
Alabama @ Tennessee: Alabama +3.5
Missouri @ Vanderbilt: Missouri -1.5
Texas A&M @ Florida: Texas A&M +8.5

Women's College Basketball:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

 

Sunday

NBA: 
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Men's College Basketball:
TBD

Women’s College Basketball:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

