$$$ Best Bets: Bowl Games: Ringing in the New Year with extra cash! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the college football playoff and bowl games on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day!
New Year's Eve:
College Football:
Alabama vs. Michigan: Alabama -13.5
Louisville vs. Washington: Louisville -2.5
South Carolina vs. Illinois: South Carolina -9.5
Baylor vs. LSU: LSU ML
Penn State vs. Boise State: Boise State +11.5
New Year's Day:
College Football:
Texas vs. Arizona State: Texas -12.5
Ohio State vs. Oregon: Oregon ML
Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Notre Dame ML
