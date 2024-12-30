$$$ Best Bets: Bowl Games: Ringing in the New Year with extra cash! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for the college football playoff and bowl games on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day!

New Year's Eve:

College Football:

Alabama vs. Michigan: Alabama -13.5

Louisville vs. Washington: Louisville -2.5

South Carolina vs. Illinois: South Carolina -9.5

Baylor vs. LSU: LSU ML

Penn State vs. Boise State: Boise State +11.5

New Year's Day:

College Football:

Texas vs. Arizona State: Texas -12.5

Ohio State vs. Oregon: Oregon ML

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Notre Dame ML