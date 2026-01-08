$$$ Best Bets: A whole lot of playoff football!

Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

Thursday

College Football:

Miami vs. Ole Miss: Miami -3.5





Friday





College Football:

Oregon vs. Indiana: Indiana -3.5



NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD

Saturday

NFL:

Rams @ Panthers: Rams -10.5

Packers @ Bears: Packers -1.5

College Basketball:

TBD



NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD

Sunday





NFL:

Bills @ Jaguars: Bills -1.5

49ers @ Eagles: 49ers +4.5

Chargers @ Patriots: Patriots -3.5





NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD







Monday



NFL:

Texans @ Steelers: Texans -2.5

