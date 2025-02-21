BESE wipes impact Charter board clean in special meeting Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - In a meeting Friday morning, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Department of Education wiped the Impact Charter board clean.

The result of the meeting, which was announced less than 24 hours before its start time, was that all of the board members of Education Explosion were replaced with new ones.

Attorney for Impact Charter Ron Haley said what happened today was illegal and a state oversight. He says he intends to press further litigation.

This meeting was scheduled in response to an audit published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office. The audit alleged Impact Charter top dog Chakesha Scott misused school funds for personal trips and purchases.

Impact officials said the audit was full of misinformation and fueled by a political agenda. That audit came after a raid at the school in May 2024 by the Legislative Auditor's office.