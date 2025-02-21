Latest Weather Blog
BESE wipes impact Charter board clean in special meeting Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - In a meeting Friday morning, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Department of Education wiped the Impact Charter board clean.
The result of the meeting, which was announced less than 24 hours before its start time, was that all of the board members of Education Explosion were replaced with new ones.
Attorney for Impact Charter Ron Haley said what happened today was illegal and a state oversight. He says he intends to press further litigation.
This meeting was scheduled in response to an audit published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office. The audit alleged Impact Charter top dog Chakesha Scott misused school funds for personal trips and purchases.
Impact officials said the audit was full of misinformation and fueled by a political agenda. That audit came after a raid at the school in May 2024 by the Legislative Auditor's office.
When the audit was initially published, attorney Ron Haley took up the case for the charter school, saying the report was full of factual errors and requesting a restraining order on the audit being released to the public. After that was thrown out, Scott threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against the auditor's office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GET 2 MOVING: Only Basketball Elite
-
Bond Commission approves DA's property tax proposal; also gives green light to...
-
One person injured in overnight shooting on Burbank Drive
-
DOTD announces major shifts to I-12 westbound near split as College Drive...
-
St. Gabriel Police: Bayou Paul Lane near La. 30 closed due to...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...