Beryl set to make landfall in Texas

MATAGORDA - Beryl strengthened to a hurricane late Sunday as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico and closer to Texas.

Residents in the Matagorda Bay area were asked to leave the county Sunday as the area braces for impact.

The National Weather Center reported that sustained winds were as high as 80 miles per hour at 1 a.m.

Storm Station Meteorologists say Texas will get most of the impacts, but tropical moisture will create the threat for heavy rain early in the week.