Benefit held in honor of injured BRPD officer Caleb Eisworth raises $19,000 for family, medical bills

BATON ROUGE — A fundraiser benefit held for Baton Rouge Police officer Caleb Eisworth raised nearly $19,000 over the weekend.

The Caleb Strong Benefit held Saturday at Locals Bar and Kitchen raised $18,762 for Eisworth and his family.

"This was such an amazing event, and we are glad we were able to do this for Caleb and his family," Eisworth's close friend Stormie Hill, who organized the event with Locals, said.

The benefit featured live music, good food, and a silent auction with items like LSU and New Orleans Saints memorabilia, gift baskets, and more. Jarreau even auctioned off some of his baseball cards.

Police say Eisworth was intentionally rammed by a truck while on duty in June. As a result, the officer lost both legs, but the Eisworth family says he is doing better.

There will be another benefit for Sgt. Eisworth and his family on Saturday, July 26, on behalf of the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation at Sheri's Daiquiris in Livingston. It will begin at 5 p.m.