Behind homers from Crews and Thompson, #1 LSU baseball clubs out a win over Central Arkansas
BATON ROUGE, La. — Behind homeruns from Dylan Crews and Jordan Thompson, LSU clubbed its way to a 10-4 win over Central Arkansas at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU is now 19-2 overall, and Central Arkansas falls to 11-9.
The Tigers, who registered 13 hits on the evening, will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a weekend series against Arkansas. Game one of the series will be Friday, March 24, at 7:00 p.m. CT and broadcast on ESPN2 as well as affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
Freshman Griffin Herring (1-0) earned the win in relief for LSU. It’s his first career win, working 2.1 innings and allowing no runs on one hit and tallying three strikeouts.
