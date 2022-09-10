80°
Beer keg recall

6 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, September 15 2015 Sep 15, 2015 September 15, 2015 8:44 PM September 15, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Michael Marsh

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN- Carlsberg brewery recalled more than 4,600 kegs of Staropramen beer in Sweden after two cases where kegs were filled with cleaning solution and two people were hurt.

Carlsberg Sweden called it "extremely serious because the content is corrosive." A Carlsberg employee and a restaurateur got blisters on their tongues after sampling the contents and went to the hospital.

The kegs were sold in 660 bars and restaurants in Sweden about 3,000 were not delivered and are now in safe keeping.

The type of beer is made in the Czech Republic but distributed by Carlsberg Sweden. 

