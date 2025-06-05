Beat the heat with Summertime Skating at the River Center

BATON ROUGE — Beat the heat at the Raising Cane's River Center this week with some ice skating.

The River Center's "Summertime Skating" event started Thursday and runs through Wednesday. During weekdays, skaters can participate during two separate evening sessions each day, but on weekends, families and groups can skate at six different times all day.

Skating sessions are open to the public at the following times:

June 5: 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

June 6: 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

June 7: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

June 8: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

June 9: 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

June 10: 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

June 11: 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Session ticket prices are $23.50 when purchased at the box office or $28.90 when purchased on Ticketmaster. Tickets include skate rentals. Tickets are available here.