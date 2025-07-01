92°
Bayou Vista man with prior child porn arrest booked for 45 more counts, bond set near $2 million
BAYOU VISTA - A man previously arrested for over a dozen counts of child pornography was arrested for 45 more counts as well as over 50 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
Kaleb Leonard, 18, initially bonded out after a June 18 arrest for 13 counts of child pornography involving children under the age of 13, but he was arrested after additional digital evidence was discovered during an investigation.
Leonard was booked for 45 counts of child pornography involving children under the age of 13 and 54 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. His bail is set for $1,935,000.
