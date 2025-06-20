Bayou Vista man arrested on 13 counts of child pornography

BAYOU VISTA — St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a man earlier this week on multiple counts of child pornography.

Kaleb Noel Leonard, 18, was arrested Wednesday on 13 counts of pornography involving children under the age of thirteen.

According to deputies, they received a tip about Leonard from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Shortly after this, his Bayou Vista home was raided and he was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

He is being held without bond.