76°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Sorrel Bridge reportedly struck by barge, shut down Friday
PLAQUEMINE - A pontoon-style bridge along LA 75 in Iberville Parish was shut down Friday after a barge reportedly ran into it.
The Iberville Parish Council put out a notice shortly before 1:30 p.m. saying that the Bayou Sorrel Bridge was locked in its open position after the vessel struck the bridge pilings. DOTD said a crew is currently working to repair the bridge.
The closure is reportedly adding 45 miles to drivers' commutes, according to DOTD.
DOTD said the bridge was also struck Thursday by another vessel.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Retired BRPD deputy chief named head of EBR school security
-
Man seen tugging on car doors attacked woman in Ogden Park Thursday...
-
Pecue Lane work on schedule; interstate ramps to be installed in 2023
-
Already-decreasing gas prices to go down even more
-
Lightning likely struck half-million-dollar homes, smoldered for hours before flames erupted overnight
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate