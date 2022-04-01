Bayou Sorrel Bridge reportedly struck by barge, shut down Friday

PLAQUEMINE - A pontoon-style bridge along LA 75 in Iberville Parish was shut down Friday after a barge reportedly ran into it.

The Iberville Parish Council put out a notice shortly before 1:30 p.m. saying that the Bayou Sorrel Bridge was locked in its open position after the vessel struck the bridge pilings. DOTD said a crew is currently working to repair the bridge.

The closure is reportedly adding 45 miles to drivers' commutes, according to DOTD.

DOTD said the bridge was also struck Thursday by another vessel.

This is a developing story.