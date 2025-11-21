Bayou Manchac flood mitigation project receives $30 million in state funding

GONZALES - The Bayou Manchac flood mitigation project received $30 million in state funding after the Iberville Parish Council passed a resolution to include the City of St. George in the intergovernmental agreement between multiple parishes.

The project, a combined effort between Iberville, Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes, as well as St. George, aims to lower flood levels by about 2.5 inches according to a new study by Hydrology and Hydraulics.

The addition of St. George allows the project to meet all Louisiana Watershed Initiative requirements, giving the parishes access to $30 million in state funding.

"This $30 million investment allows the project to move into the construction phase, an important step toward long-term flood protection across multiple parishes," Ascension Parish officials said.

The Bayou Manchac flood mitigation project hopes to move more water out of the region during heavy rain events, creating stronger drainage capacity, reducing flood risks and providing better protection during major storms.