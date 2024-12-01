Bayou Classic celebrates 51 years of tradition, rivalry, and family in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The Bayou Classic returned to the Superdome, and the streets of New Orleans were filled with fans from Southern University and Grambling State University.

The Bayou Classic heading into its 51st year, and the streets of New Orleans were filled with blue and gold or black and gold, depending on the fan.

"It's gonna be a great day, that's what I have to say, it's going to be a great game celebrating family [and] friends getting back together, that's what it's all about," said one Grambling fan.

It's a time for Southern and Grambling alumni, friends and family to come together at the Superdome in hope of bringing the trophy home.

"Super glad to be here, never ever going to miss it," said a 2001 Southern alumna. "Every year, the whole family thing, we don't even do Thanksgiving dinner, we do Bayou Classic."

"The food is great, the people are great, the music, the Battle of the Bands was awesome last night, so I'm enjoying myself," said a Southern fan.

This year is an interesting one, as both teams went into the game with 25 wins under their belts, hoping to break the tie.

It's a tradition some continue to come back for, with one example being this Southern alumna coming back home from Birmingham Alabama.

"I've been to the Bayou Classic since I was 16 and I've only missed two," said Susan Hayes, a 1993 Southern alumna. "[It] makes me want to come back home to Louisiana."





